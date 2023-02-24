Kejriwal, Mann To Meet Uddhav Thackeray, Could Discuss Ways To Unite Opposition

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will be meeting former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday, ABP news reported.

The meeting has been called by Uddhav Thackeray at his residence in Mumbai. Sources informed ABP Live that the three leaders will discuss ways to unite the opposition ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The discussion may also include ways to integrate an opposition alliance with Congress, sources told ABP live.

Uddhav Thackeray is already preparing to organise another big meeting of opposition leaders in Mumbai at the end of March.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) president Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday asked his loyalists not to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in any way in the upcoming Kasba Peth and Chinchwad Assembly bypolls in Pune district. The former chief minister asked his supporters not to show any sympathy to the BJP and not to vote for it as it is trying to destroy the Shiv Sena by engineering a split.

“We did vote for BJP when we were in alliance. But although we were against Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), these parties never targeted us the way BJP is doing now,” he told party supporters in a virtual message.

Meanwhile, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will visit Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh next month to launch his party’s foray into these states that are slated to go to polls later this year.

Kejriwal will launch his party’s poll campaign in Karnataka on March 4 and will visit Chhattisgarh and sound AAP’s poll bugle in the Congress-ruled state on March 5, sources told PTI.