Kejriwal Faces Wrath From Various Corner After Mocking BJP Leaders For ‘Promoting’ The Kashmir Files

New Delhi: Recent comments of Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party Supremo Arvind Kejriwal on the controversial film The Kashmir Files went viral.

Following this, Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant has hit out at Kejriwal saying his comments as inhumane and an insult to the people who had faced atrocities in the valley.

This comes against the backdrop of Arvind Kejriwal’s recent comments on the film in the budget session of the Delhi assembly that went viral on Thursday.

I have seen by father’s body with 12 bullets … I will always remember that these people laughed on his martyrdom .. Kejriwal and his people laughed at genocide of Hindus Never forget this …#KejriwalHatesKPs.#KejriwalExposed pic.twitter.com/VIwObhwCkB — Vikas Raina (𑆮𑆴𑆑𑆳𑆱 𑆫𑆽𑆤𑆳)🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@VikasInExile) March 25, 2022

The Delhi Chief Minister said, “They [BJP] are saying make Kashmir Files tax free. Why do you want to make it tax-free? If you are so interested, then tell Vivek Agnihotri to put it on YouTube. That way, the film will be free for all and everybody will be able to see it as well.”

He questioned the decision of various state governments to make the film tax free. “Ask Vivek Agnihotri to put the film on YouTube. Everyone can watch it for free. What’s the need to make the movie tax free,” Kejriwal is seen asking in the video.

Many shared screenshots of the video where Kejriwal is seen laughing at the BJP leaders who were promoting the movie.

He then goes on to tell BJP workers to join the Aam Aadmi Party. “Stop behaving like sheep. Come to AAP. You will get respect and honour. We will not engage you in fake sloganeering. We shall use you to build the nation. We will not ask you to stick posters of fake films.”

“Whatever you do, stop promoting pictures. You look terrible. It doesn’t suit you. You came to politics to do something [for the nation], but now you have been engaged in promoting films,” he said.

Meanwhile, netizens questioned why was it wrong for the BJP to promote a film when the AAP government in Delhi had made movies like 83, Nil Battey, Sannata, Dangal, Neerja, and Hindi Medium tax free.