Keerthy Suresh dazzles in a silver sequined saree; see pics

(All Images: Instagram/keerthysureshofficial)
Actress Keerthy Suresh is an absolute fashionista and her sartorial sense of fashion reflects in the ensembles that she picks up for her photoshoots as well.

Keerthy, a day back, shared a slew of pictures of herself looking gorgeous as ever as she attended a wedding in Kolkata.

Keerthy played muse to fashion designer Akanksha Gajria and picked a stunning silver sequined saree from the shelves of the designer

Keerthy looked every bit gorgeous in the silver sequined saree and teamed it with a matching slip blouse with a plunging neckline.

In statement silver earrings from the house of Jaipur Gems, Keerthy further accessorised her look for the day.

Keerthy wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a side part as she posed for the pictures looking like a diva

Assisted by makeup artist Vishal Charan, Keerthy decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

