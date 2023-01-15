Keerthy Suresh Announces Next Titled Revolver Rita; First Look Unveiled

New Delhi: Keerthy Suresh is teaming up with director K Chandru for her next, which is titled Revolver Rita. Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her social media handles and launched the first look and announced the title.

The actress wrote, “Wishing some of my favourite people the very best @KeerthyOfficial@Jagadishbliss #RevolverRita Looking forward to this !! @dirchandru @dineshkrishnanb @Cinemainmygenes @Aiish_suresh @TheRoute @PassionStudios_.”

Keerthy Suresh is super excited for her next Revolver Rita. The National Award-winning actress took to social media and also shared the title poster as she wrote, “Here is the first look of #RevolverRita Super excited to announce my next journey in collaboration with the @TheRoute and @PassionStudios_! (sic).”