Keeping an eye on the flood situation, TPNODL issues public advisory

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government put on alert the administrations of Mayurbhanj and Balasore amid the flood situation in the two districts as river Subarnarekha has swelled due to heavy rain. Hence disruption in power supply is witnessed in these areas.
Keeping this view, TPNODL team is fully prepared to restore power supply at the earliest possible time. TPNODL has requested all to follow the advisory during and immediately after the flood:
- Don’t touch any electrical line network/poles/electrical panel.
- Don’t start generator without main supply off.
- Don’t stay/stand under electrical network and near to pole.
- Do not step into waterlogged areas since chances of electrocution, reptile bite.
- Never step into a flooded basement or other room if water may be in contact with electrical outlets, appliances or cords.
- Never attempt to turn off power at the breaker box if you must stand in water to do so. If you can’t reach your breaker box safely, call your electric utility to shut off power at the meter.
- Never use electric appliances or touch electric wires, switches or fuses when you’re wet or when you’re standing in water.
- Keep electric tools and equipment at least 10 feet away from wet surfaces. Do not use electric yard tools if it’s raining or the ground is wet.
- If an electrical appliance has been in contact with water, have a professional check it out before it is used. It may need to be repaired or replaced.
- For any power related issues, contact our Call Centre No. 18003456718 or 1912 or any nearest electricity office.
Comments are closed.