Keeping an eye on the flood situation, TPNODL issues public advisory

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government put on alert the administrations of Mayurbhanj and Balasore amid the flood situation in the two districts as river Subarnarekha has swelled due to heavy rain. Hence disruption in power supply is witnessed in these areas.

Keeping this view, TPNODL team is fully prepared to restore power supply at the earliest possible time. TPNODL has requested all to follow the advisory during and immediately after the flood: