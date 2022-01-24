Gur And Badam Phirni 
Keep Yourself Warm With Traditional Gur And Badam Phirni 

By Pradeep Sahoo
New Delhi: Gur And Badam Phirni is an exclusive Indian dessert which is mainly prepared during the winter festive season to celebrate joy, happiness and spread sweetness among close ones. 

INGREDIENTS 

  • 2 Cups Whole Milk 
  • ¼ Cup Almond Meal/Flour Powdered Almonds 
  • ½ Cup Basmati Rice 
  • 1 tsp Cardamom Powder 
  • ¼-½ Cup Jaggery Powder or Castor Sugar 
  • Chopped Mixed Nuts (Almonds, Cashew Nuts, Pistachios) 

INSTRUCTIONS 

  1. Soak rice for about 30 mins to 1 hr. 
  2. Take 1/4 Cup Almonds and grind to a fine powder if using Almonds. 
  3. I used jaggery powder, you can grate jaggery and use it. 
  4. When ready to cook, drain water from soaked rice. Grind to a coarse paste. 
  5. Boil milk for 10 minutes, then adds cardamom powder, rice paste, and almond meal. Cook on low flame for about 10 minutes or till it starts to thicken. 
  6. Add jaggery or sugar and mix well. Add some chopped nuts like cashew nuts and pistachios if you like. 
  7. Chill it and then serve it topped with nuts like pistachios and slivered almonds. 
