Keep Yourself Warm With Traditional Gur And Badam Phirni
New Delhi: Gur And Badam Phirni is an exclusive Indian dessert which is mainly prepared during the winter festive season to celebrate joy, happiness and spread sweetness among close ones.
INGREDIENTS
- 2 Cups Whole Milk
- ¼ Cup Almond Meal/Flour Powdered Almonds
- ½ Cup Basmati Rice
- 1 tsp Cardamom Powder
- ¼-½ Cup Jaggery Powder or Castor Sugar
- Chopped Mixed Nuts (Almonds, Cashew Nuts, Pistachios)
INSTRUCTIONS
- Soak rice for about 30 mins to 1 hr.
- Take 1/4 Cup Almonds and grind to a fine powder if using Almonds.
- I used jaggery powder, you can grate jaggery and use it.
- When ready to cook, drain water from soaked rice. Grind to a coarse paste.
- Boil milk for 10 minutes, then adds cardamom powder, rice paste, and almond meal. Cook on low flame for about 10 minutes or till it starts to thicken.
- Add jaggery or sugar and mix well. Add some chopped nuts like cashew nuts and pistachios if you like.
- Chill it and then serve it topped with nuts like pistachios and slivered almonds.