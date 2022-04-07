Keep Your Summer Illness At Bay With These Effective Tips

New Delhi: Summer may be pleasing for some people but not for all as some people experience digestive health-related issues during this weather! Like everything comes with both pros and cons, summer also invites various digestive health issues like dehydration, heat exhaustion, stroke, abdominal pain, gastroenteritis, heartburn, acidity, constipation, and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), diarrhoea, food poisoning, and loss of appetite. Here are some tips to keep your heat problems at way.

Hydration is a must

Consumption of water and water-based drinks such as freshly made juices and coconut water is mandatory to keep oneself hydrated during peak summers. Due to the profuse sweating, the body loses a lot of water and hence it is essential to drink 8-10 glasses of water daily to replenish it. Curd and drinks like salted buttermilk cool the system and protect the body from the heat of the summer

Consume probiotic-rich foods

Yoghurt is the best source of probiotics. It is packed with proteins and bacteria that make digestion easier and better. Yoghurt in plain or flavoured form provides relief from diarrhoea

Avoid drinks high in sugar content

Cold beverages such as cold coffee, energy drinks, packaged fruit juices and soda have high sugar content which is not conducive to the heat of the summer months

Avoid milk products

Cold milk may give momentary relief but once ingested the same milk heats up the body. The same is the case with dairy products like butter, cheese and even ice-Cream. The heat generated by these dairy products causes stomach problems

Avoid spicy, fried, acidic food

Avoid heavy and oily snacks as they take longer to digest and increase the risk of heartburn which results in stomach inflation. Include green vegetables and fresh fruits such as apples, pears, watermelon, and cucumber in the diet. Consume food in smaller portions and space out the meals throughout the day as this aids in easy digestion and hydration. Eat salads with tomatoes, carrots and onions which are rich in fibre and thus help reduce cholesterol levels. Dates are a viable snack option that one can carry in small pouches while going out. They are a good source of protein, iron, fibre, calcium and vitamins and protect eyes and skin from sun damage.