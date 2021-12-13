Keep Your Kidney Healthier With These Yoga Asanas

New Delhi: Chronic kidney disease is one of the most common diseases found in people. With the help of yoga, one can stimulate and massage various organs that bring the body in an optimal condition. Start off with these simple yoga poses to ensure the health of your kidneys:

Salamba Bhujangasana (Sphinx pose)

The Sphinx pose stretches and strengthens the abdominal organs. It also raises the immunity level of the body.

Ardha Matsyendrasana (Sitting Half Spinal Twist)

The Sitting Half Spinal twist stimulates the kidneys and liver. It also improves the body’s immunity level.

Bhujangasana (Cobra pose)

The Cobra pose also stimulates the abdominal organs and relieves the body of stress and fatigue. It is also known to help improve immunity.

Paschimottanasana (Seated forward bend)

The Seated forward bend is another kidney stimulating pose that also improves digestion and relieves you of menstrual discomfort.

Setu Bandhasana (Bridge pose)

The Bridge pose stimulates the abdominal organs, including the kidneys. It also helps bring high blood pressure under control and relieves the body of stress.