Keep Your Gut Healthy With These Common Kitchen Ingredients

New Delhi: Digestive issues can give you a lot of discomforts. Problems like constipation, bloating, gas, cramps, diarrhoea are some common digestive issues which can cause huge discomfort. Below are some simple ingredients from your kitchen that can help you fix your digestive issues.

Ginger

Ginger contains antioxidants and gingerols that help relieve indigestion and nausea. The phenolic compounds in ginger can reduce gastric contractions and relieve gastrointestinal irritation. This common kitchen ingredient can also help reduce inflammation in the stomach. If you’re suffering from indigestion, drink a cup of ginger tea or ginger ale.

Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) is a good source of magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, calcium and other minerals that are essential for digestion. For years, people have been using this common kitchen ingredient to treat digestive issues like indigestion, gas, and bloating.

Baking soda

This easily available kitchen ingredient is one of the best home remedies to boost your gut health and tummy woes. Dissolve a teaspoon of baking soda in an eight-ounce glass of water and drink this mixture every morning. This will help maintain a healthy pH balance throughout the digestive system for optimal digestion, neutralize stomach acid and relieve indigestion, bloating, and gas.

Carom seeds

Carom seeds, also known as ajwain, are used as Ayurvedic medicine to cure various digestive conditions. Thymol, a chemical compound in ajwain, facilitates the secretion of gastric juices that improve digestion, treat flatulence and relieve constipation.

Fennel seeds

Fennel seeds are commonly consumed post-meal. These seeds can offer multiple health benefits including better digestion. Some notable health benefits of fennel seeds include- it may help regulate blood pressure, reduce water retention, help in weight loss, improve eye-sight and more. These seeds are high in fibre that promotes digestion. You can chew some fennel seeds post-meal for better digestion.