Kedarnath Yatra Likely To Be Halted Due To Snowfall

Dehradun: Due to heavy snowfall in Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham, the Amarnath yatra might be halted depending on the weather conditions, said Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar, reported news agency ANI.

“There was snowfall again in Kedarnath today. Badrinath has also received some snowfall. There is a weather alert for Badrinath and Kedarnath till May 1. The yatra might be halted in between depending on the weather conditions,” said DGP.

The portals of Kedarnath shrine opened after a winter time of year break on Tuesday morning, with many travelers conquering freezing temperatures in the snow-shrouded town to offer prayers at the Himalayan temple.

Temple chief priest Rawal Bhima Shankar Ling opened the doors of the temple in the midst of customs and reciting of shlokas.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who offered prayers at the temple, said, “The first ‘puja’ was done on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi under whose leadership a grand Kedarpuri has been built”.

He told reporters that the journey to Kedarnath is currently a little difficult because of the bad weather, but as the weather improves, it will become smooth in a few days.

Nonetheless, the chief minister advised pilgrims en route to the temple to continue only after updating themselves about the climate so that they do not face any problem.