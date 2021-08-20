Kedar Gouri Kund Lies Neglected!

Bhubaneswar: Kedar Gauri Temple is one of the most famous Kund in Odisha. However, the Kund (pond), located in the shrine’s premises, has turned into a cesspool of stagnant water today due to lack of maintenance.

Reportedly, some portions of the outer wall of the main structure and smaller shrines on the temple premises were spotted being covered with algae.

Moreover, the visitors have also expressed their dissatisfaction regarding the maintenance of the temple.

Locals claimed that the water of the Kedar Kund has medicinal properties which help them recover from several diseases after using the water of Kedar Kund that is situated in the premises of the Gauri temple. However, presently the water is highly polluted with micro hydrophytic organisms floating on the surface that can cause skin diseases. Following this, the locals demanded the renovation of the holy shrine.

Kedargauri Mandir alias Kedar Gauri Temple, devoted to Lord Shiva (Kedareswar) and Goddess Gouri (Kedar Gouri) is one of the ancient temples at Bhubaneswar, situated behind the Mukteswar Temple is the presiding deity is Lord Shiva, referred to locally by the name ‘Kedareshwar’. It is in the precinct of Kedara-Gouri on the right side of the road leading to Puri from Bhubaneswar and at a distance of 40 metres south of Muktesvara.