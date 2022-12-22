Ke Gaon Forest Range Officer Arrested For Amassing 184% DA

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance on Thursday arrested the Ke Gaon Forest Range Officer for amassing Disproportionate Assets (DA) to the tune of 184% of known sources of income. The illegal assets unearthed include 1 triple-storeyed building, 4 plots, bank & insurance deposits worth over Rs.33 lakhs, cash Rs.2.78 lakhs, gold approx 477 gms, 2 four-wheelers, etc.

Keshab Majhi, Forest Range Officer, Ke Gaon Forest Range in Kalahandi was arrested by Odisha Vigilance and forwarded to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhawanipatna for possession of disproportionate assets, which he could not account for satisfactorily. He has been remanded to jail custody till 03.01.2023.

In this connection, Koraput Vigilance P.S. Case No.40 dated 22.12.2022 has been registered against Sri Keshab Majhi, Forest Range Officer U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b) Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.

· During house searches, the following movable and immovable assets were unearthed in the name of Si Keshab Majhi, Forest Range Officer and his family members;

· One triple-storeyed building constructed over plot No.419/1020/647/968 of plinth area of 5100 Sqft. at Mouuza-Kesinga, Dist-Kalahandi worth over Rs.1.18 Crore.

· 4 plots in and around Kesinga town, Kalahandi.

· Cash Rs.2,78,640/-.

· Bank & Insurance deposits worth over Rs.33 Lakhs.

· Gold Jewellery approx 477 gms and Silver ornaments approx 320 gms worth Rs.15.68 Lakhs.

· 2 four wheelers (Mahindra Scorpio and Mahindra XUV-300) worth Rs.26.15 Lakhs.

· 2 two wheelers (Royal Enfield Bullet & TVS Jupiter Scooty) worth over Rs.3.23 Lakh.

· Household articles worth over Rs.13.04 Lakhs.

After a thorough search, inventory and further enquiry, the income, expenditure and assets of Keshab Majhi, were calculated and he was found in possession of disproportionate assets which is 184% higher than his known sources of income. Investigation of the case is in progress, the Vigilance added.