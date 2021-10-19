Kay Kay Menon’s ‘Special Ops 1.5’ Trailer Unveiled

Mumbai: The makers of the Special Ops 1.5 have unveiled the trailer on Tuesday. Kay Kay Menon starrer, this sequel of the show examines the origin story of Menon’s Himmat Singh and how he came up in the intelligence agency R&AW.

Sharing the trailer on his Instagram handle, the actor writes, “Special Ops 1.5 trailer. Get set to back in time and learn his story – #HimmatIsBack with #HotstarSpecials #SepcialOps 1.5. All episodes streaming from Nov 12th only on @disneyplushotstar.”

Watch the trailer here:

Talking about the trailer, Vinay Pathak’s Abbas Sheikh being questioned by investigators, played by Parmeet Sethi and Kali Prasad Mukherjee, as they want to further investigate Himmat’s life after the events of the previous season.

Aftab Shivdasani, Aadil Khan will join the series, alongside Gautami Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Parmeet Sethi and KP Mukherjee. The first season was launched in 2020.