Katrina Kaif’s Pastel Tulle Sabyasachi Saree Made Took 75 Days

Mumbai: Bollywood power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared another series of pictures from their pre-wedding festivities on Instagram.

The outfits were designed by masterclass designer Sabyasachi, Katrina’s pastel-pink tulle saree was handcrafted by 40 artisans in 75 days.

Sharing the photos they wrote: “To love, honor and cherish”

Talking about Katrina’s outfit, the pastel tulle saree has been hand-cut English flowers along with semi-precious gems and crystals.

Katrina completed her look with a statement uncut diamond choker studded with opals and pale Russian emeralds accompanied by matching earrings from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal also wore a sherwani in pastel shade designed by the celebrated fashion designer himself.

