Katrina Kaif’s Pastel Tulle Sabyasachi Saree Made Took 75 Days
Mumbai: Bollywood power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared another series of pictures from their pre-wedding festivities on Instagram.
The outfits were designed by masterclass designer Sabyasachi, Katrina’s pastel-pink tulle saree was handcrafted by 40 artisans in 75 days.
Sharing the photos they wrote: “To love, honor and cherish”
Take a look at the post below:
Talking about Katrina’s outfit, the pastel tulle saree has been hand-cut English flowers along with semi-precious gems and crystals.
Katrina completed her look with a statement uncut diamond choker studded with opals and pale Russian emeralds accompanied by matching earrings from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery.
Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal also wore a sherwani in pastel shade designed by the celebrated fashion designer himself.
See Sabyasachi’s posts here: