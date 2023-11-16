Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi’s Merry Christmas pushed to January 2024

Mumbai: The release date for Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi’s Merry Christmas has finally been locked, again. The film will now release in theatres on January 12 next year. Going by the title, it was expected to release around Christmas, and was postponed to avoid a clash with other films. A new poster featuring Katrina and Vijay was unveiled along with the release date. It shows Katrina sitting in a restaurant and Vijay keeping a watch on her from the other table.

Radhika Apte, who has a pivotal role in the film, unveiled the new poster. She wrote along with it on Instagram, “The wait is almost over! Merry Christmas is making your winter merrier on January 12, 2024.”

Katrina shared another new poster on her Instagram Stories and it shows Vijay thinking hard with three portraits of Katrina placed on the wall behind his back.

Merry Christmas has been postponed quite a few times. It was expected to clash with Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha on December 8, but both the films have been pushed to later date to avoid getting affected from Ranbir Kapoor’s film Animal, which hits theatres on December 1.