Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Leave For Grand Wedding!

Mumbai: The soon-to-be-married Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal left Mumbai for Jaipur last night to begin their grand wedding festivities with family and close friends.

The couple will tie the knot at Sawai Madhopur’s Six Senses Fort Barwara. The paparazzi snapped the two stars outside the airport as they left for the wedding destination with their family members.

While Katrina chose a more ethnic look, Vicky looked dapper in semi-traditional pants and a shirt set, fit for a modern groom.

Katrina was dressed head to toe in an ethereal creation by ace-designer Anamika Khanna. The bride-to-be’s best friend and stylist, Anaita Shroff Adajania, styled the royal and elegant sartorial moment.

Vicky Kaushal chose a dapper look from Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s latest collection. He wore a breezy Mandarin-collared shirt in the peach shade to the airport. It features a tropical print and folded long sleeves.

In Pics: