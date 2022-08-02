Katrina Kaif Unveils Her Look From Koffee With Karan 7: See Pics

New Delhi: Katrina Kaif never fails to treat her fans and followers with her stunning looks or her film announcements. Now Katrina took to her Instagram handle to share her look from Koffee With Karan 7.

Sharing these pictures she wrote, “Anyone for Koffee??”. Siddhant Chaturvedi took to the comments section and posted a boy emoji with his hands up.

Check out Katrina Kaif’s post:

In the picture, Katrina Kaif can be seen wearing a white and black striped asymmetric shirt dress. She sat on a stool amidst a colourful background. The actress left her hair open and wore hoops. She completed her look with black stilettos which had strings tied around her legs.

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. She also has Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter and this film is all set to release soon. Katrina will be seen in a Pan-India film starring Vijay Sethupathi titled Merry Christmas. This film will be directed by Sriram Raghavan.