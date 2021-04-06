Katrina Kaif Tests Positive For COVID-19

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is the latest celebrity to have tested positive for COVID-19. The Sooryavanshi actress took to Instagram and confirmed that she has contracted to the deadly virus.

The actress further disclosed that she is under home quarantine and is following all the safety protocols.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I’m following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care.”