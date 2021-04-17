Katrina Kaif tests Negative for COVID-19, Shares New Pic

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif on Saturday has tested negative for COVID-19, more than 10 days after contracting the virus. The actress took her social media handle to share her health update, while thanking people, who checked up on her.

She wrote: “Negative. Everyone who checked up on me, thank you. It was really sweet, felt a lot of love,”

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress opened up about her coronavirus diagnosis on April 6 informing that she has gone under home quarantine. “I have tested positive for COVID-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all the safety protocols under the advice of my doctors,” Katrina shared on Instagram Story.