Katrina Kaif Teams Up With Vijay Sethupathi For ‘Merry Christmas’

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has announced her upcoming film, Merry Christmas with superstar Vijay Sethupathi. On the occasion of Christmas, Katrina took to social media to share a photo with the team of Merry Christmas including Vijay, director Sriram Raghavan, producer Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray. With it, Katrina confirmed that the film has gone on floors last week and that she’s excited to be working with Vijay and Sriram.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina wrote, “New Beginnings. Back on set with director Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas! I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, he is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it’s an honor to be directed by him. . Super excited to be teaming up with Vijay Sethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani.”

The film Merry Christmas will be produced by Ramesh Taurani’s Tips Industries in association with Matchbox Pictures Pvt. Ltd. The film is slated to release on December 23, 2022.

Katrina was last seen in Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty, and Vicky was seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham on Amazon Prime Video.