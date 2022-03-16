Katrina Kaif Sizzles In Hot Pink Tank Top And Bikini Bottoms: Check Out New Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif treated her fans with stunning pictures of herself. The ‘Sooryavanshi’ actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a couple of pictures of herself posing towards an orange backdrop. “Some casual beach attire by @anaitashroffadajania,” read the caption of the photos that left fans gasping for air.

Take a look at the pictures:

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is gearing up for Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3, which is the third instalment of the super-hit Tiger series. This film will also see Emraan Hashmi in a pivotal role. Reportedly Kat will be seen doing some intense action in this film, and recently she shared a sneak-peek from her exclusive training session where she is seen nailing impressive moves with utmost ease.