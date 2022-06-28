Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi & Ishaan Khatter’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ Poster Out!

New Delhi: The makers of the horror-comedy film Phone Bhoot starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter have released the first official look today.

Sharing Phone Bhoot’s official poster below, producer Farhan Akhtar tweeted, “#PhoneBhoot ki duniya mein aapka swagat hai. Arriving on 7th Oct, 2022 at cinemas near you. #KatrinaKaif #IshaanKhatter @SiddyChats @bindasbhidu #SheebaChaddha @EkThapaTiger #SurenderThakur @gurmmeet @excelmovies @ritesh_sid @raviivar @JasvinderBath.” The cast also shared the poster with the same caption as Farhan.

Check out the Phone Bhoot announcement below:

In the poster, we get to see Katrina and Ishaan sporting different looks. Ishaan also added, “Meet my quirkiest character, Gullu – and try to guess his full name.”

Talking about the film, Phone Bhoot is being directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. The film is being bankrolled by Excel Entertainment and is slated to be theatrically released on 7 October 2022.