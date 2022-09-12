Katrina Kaif Shares Her ‘Monday Mood’: Check Out Pics

New Delhi: Katrina Kaif is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. She never fails to amaze her fans and followers with her beauty and style.

Today the Sooryavanshi actress treat her fans with her new post to get rid of their Monday blues. Sharing these pictures, Katrina wrote, “Monday Mood”.

Take a look:

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will feature in the comedy horror film, Phone Bhoot co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the lead, which is slated for release in November 2022. Next, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress will star next in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi, Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.