Katrina Kaif Shares First Poster Of ‘Merry Christmas’

New Delhi: Actors Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi on Saturday shared the first poster of their thriller film “Merry Christmas”.

Kaif unveiled the film’s poster on her social media handles and revealed that the movie will be released in theatres in 2023 in Hindi and Tamil.

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

</>

Sethupathi, 44, also shared the poster and wrote, “#MerryChristmas coming soon.” The film is produced by Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures.

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Sethupathi (@actorvijaysethupathi)

</>