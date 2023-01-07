Katrina Kaif Pens Sweet Message For Sister Isabelle Kaif On Her Birthday; Here’s What She Says

New Delhi: Katrina Kaif shared a sweet message for her sister Isabelle Kaif on her birthday, and also give a glimpse of them partying together.

Katrina took to Instagram to wish her sister ‘Iszeeeeeeeeeeee’. She wrote, “It’s iszeeeeeeeeeeee happy birthday.”

In the picture, both Isabelle and Katrina are clinging to each other as they pose together and smile at the camera.

For unversed, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on December 9 at Sawai Madhopur’s Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

Following the wedding, Isabelle welcomed Vicky Kaushal into the family with a sweet message that said: “Yesterday, I gained a brother. Welcome to our crazy family! We couldn’t be luckier to have you! Wishing you guys all the love and happiness in the world forever and ever and ever.”