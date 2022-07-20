Katrina Kaif Looks Mesmerizing In Latest Pics From Her Maldives Vacay

New Delhi: Katrina Kaif is currently vacaying in Maldives with Vicky Kaushal and her friends. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina, along with Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari, Illeana D’Cruz, Sebastian, Angira Dhar, Kabir Khan, and Mini Mathur were in the Maldives to celebrate the Jagga Jasoos actress’ birthday.

The actress kept entertaining her fans with fun videos and pictures from her Maldives trip with her friends and family. Now Katrina has shared two pictures of her from her Maldives vacation.

Take a look:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

</>

In the pictures, she can be seen in a black and white check dress with a plunging neckline. The dress has noodle straps. Katrina cannot stop smiling in these pictures as she is posing for the camera.

On the work front, Katrina is currently looking forward to the release of Phone Bhoot on November 4. Also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, Phone Bhoot marks Katrina’s first attempt at the horror-comedy genre. Besides, she will also be seen collaborating with Salman Khan once again for the much-awaited Tiger 3.