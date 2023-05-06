Katrina Kaif Flaunts Her Radiant Skin In Blue Shirt

Mumbai: Katrina Kaif treated her fans on Saturday with some fresh pictures of herself from her sea-facing Mumbai home. She shared a few selfies on Instagram sporting a roughly tied bun and a blue and white striped shirt. Her airy home and her balcony with several potted plants is seen in the pictures.

Earlier too, Karina shared a bundle of no makeup photos, which not only made fans swoon but also her hubby Vicky Kaushal. In the pictures, Katrina is seen wearing a beige tank top with a knit pullover and is posing in the natural light. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Gd Morning” and added a sunflower emoji to it. She is not wearing any makeup and flaunting her natural blemish-free skin. Well, Vicky Kaushal couldn’t stop himself from dropping a bunch of melting face and red heart emojis.