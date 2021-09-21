Katrina Kaif Enjoys ‘Sweater Weather’ In Austria Amid Tiger 3 Shoot

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan are shooting internationally for their upcoming film Tiger 3. During this, Katrina has shared an enchanting picture between mountains that has left her fans in awe.

The actress took to Instagram to share the photo. In the photo Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress seen in a yellow turtleneck sweater as she posed amid the green mountains. The Tiger 3 actress looked pretty sans makeup with her hair left open over her shoulders. Sharing the photo, Katrina wrote, “Sweater Weather” as she beamed with joy amid the gorgeous green mountains. Previously too, Katrina had shared a couple of photos in her pretty looks during the shooting for Tiger 3 in Austria.

Talking about the film, Tiger 3 is being directed by Maneesh Sharma and reportedly also stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. It is being backed by Yash Raj Films.