Katrina Kaif Enjoys Her ‘Birthday Wala Din’ With Vicky Kaushal, Ileana D’Cruz And Friends

Mumbai: Katrina Kaif celebrated her 39th birthday in the Maldives with her husband Vicky Kaushal, siblings Isabelle Kaif and Sebastien Laurent Michel, brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal and friends, including Mini Mathur and Ileana D’Cruz. Now, the Namastey London actress has offered a glimpse of her beachside birthday on her Instagram handle.

Katrina will next be seen in Phone Bhoot starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She also has Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan. She is also working on Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi, which she had been shooting for recently. Farhan Akhtar’s film Jee Le Zaraa starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas is also in the pipeline, but is rumoured to have been indefinitely shelved.