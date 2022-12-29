Katrina Kaif Drops Mesmerising Pics From Her New Year Vacation With Hubby Vicky Kaushal

New Delhi: Katrina Kaif has shared a series of picture with actor-husband Vicky Kaushal from their new year vacation in Rajasthan.

The actor took to Instagram to share the pictures and wrote: “So Magical ….. I think one of my favourite places ever.”

On the work front, Katrina is working on her next with Vijay Sethupathi. Titled Merry Christmas, the film is being directed by Sriram Raghavan of Andhadhun fame. She also has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan lined up for release next year.

On the other hand, Vicky has Sam Bahadur, Laxman Utekar’s next and Anand Tiwari’s next in pipeline.