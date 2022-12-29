Katrina Kaif Drops Mesmerising Pics From Her New Year Vacation With Hubby Vicky Kaushal
New Delhi: Katrina Kaif has shared a series of picture with actor-husband Vicky Kaushal from their new year vacation in Rajasthan.
The actor took to Instagram to share the pictures and wrote: “So Magical ….. I think one of my favourite places ever.”
Take A Look:
<>
View this post on Instagram
/<>
On the work front, Katrina is working on her next with Vijay Sethupathi. Titled Merry Christmas, the film is being directed by Sriram Raghavan of Andhadhun fame. She also has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan lined up for release next year.
On the other hand, Vicky has Sam Bahadur, Laxman Utekar’s next and Anand Tiwari’s next in pipeline.
Comments are closed.