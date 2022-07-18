Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s new pic from Maldives is filled with love

Mumbai: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are currently enjoying the Maldives as they vacation with friends and family in the island nation.

We have been getting to see glimpses from the beachy birthday celebration and it is proof of the blast they are having. Well, Vicky just now posted a picture of him with his wifey and we have to admit that our Monday has suddenly become brighter.

In the picture, we can see Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal twinning with each other in white attires. Both of them are seated on a bed with pillows that are placed on a yacht. Both of them look extremely happy amidst the beautiful background. Katrina looks like a pristine beauty in white as she blushes and looks at her hubby who too has a bright smile on his face. Both of them place their hands on each other and make for a perfect couple.