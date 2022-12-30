Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Share Fresh Pics From Rajasthan Vacay: Trip Is All About Date Night

New Delhi: Actor Vicky Kaushal dropped new photos from his recent trip to Rajasthan with his wife, actor Katrina Kaif. The power couple returned to Mumbai on Thursday. They were seen heading to their car at Mumbai airport.

Sharing the photos, Vicky wrote in the caption, “Khamma Ghani (Many greetings).”

Vicky and Katrina recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. While Katrina will be next seen in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 and Vijay Sethupathi’s Merry Christmas, Vicky has Sam Bahadur, Laxman Utekar’s next and Anand Tiwari’s next in the pipeline.