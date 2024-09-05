Kathmandu: The Third Kathmandu Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) is all set to be celebrated on September 7 & 8, 2024 at Nepal’s historical capital city Kathmandu. The Tourism and Culture Minister Nepal, Badri Pandey, will inaugurate the 3rd Kathmandu Kalinga Literary Festival on September 7, 2024, in Kathmandu.

Legendary Writer Dr. Abhi Subedhi, Uday Prakash, Diplomat and Novelist Lakshmi Murdshwar Puri, Distinguished Indian economist and writer Sanjeev Sanyal, along with Shri Prasanna Shrivastava, DCM, Embassy of India Kathmandu, Dr. Bhuwan Dhungana, Nepal Academy Chancellor Bhupal Rai, will grace the event as Guests of Honour. Over 300 writers from Nepal, India, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka will join the festival. British Ambassador to Nepal, H.E Rob Fenn will join as Chief Guest on the Second day.

“The 3rd Kathmandu Kalinga Literary Festival will showcase literature, music, dance, poetry and other art forms. It will be a lifetime experience for lovers of literature, Music, Dance, art, and poetry. The Festival will celebrate the long-standing ties between Nepal India and South Asian Countries in the context of the emerging global cultures,” said KLF Founder and Director, Rashmi Ranjan Parida.

The central Theme of the Festival will be “The Gateways to Asian Art, Culture and Literature “. Other important sessions in the two-day festival are as follows; Wisdom and Insight, Total Parenting Solutions, New Book Release Ceremony of Pratap Somvanshi, Essays by Women Writers in Satisfactory or Requires Improvement?, The Art of Storytelling in Film, Writing as Aspiration, Echoes of a Bold Voice: Buddhi Sagar’s Journey, Rethinking Development and Diplomacy in the Digital Age, Laws for Women: Differences between the Constitution and Treatment, Book Discussion: Swallowing The Sun- A Novel, To the Moon and Back, “Bridging Heritage: Cultural Synergies”, Media, Literature, and Social Responsibility, Voices of Tomorrow: Emerging Literary Talents of South Asia, The Role and Future of Literature in the Age of AI, Recent Developments of Literature Translations from Nepal, Higher Education: Pathways to Meaningful Reform, Nepal Bhasa Script and Literature: Past and Present, Book Discussion: Lui, Vinay Misra in conversation with Akhilesh, Diaspora and The Craft of Writing and Literature, Charting the future of Civilizational Dialogue, Mythilak Nari in Cultural communication, Breaking Boundaries: Gender Narratives and Celebrating Women’s Contribution to Literature and Society, Beauty with Brains and Social Responsibility, From Diplomacy to Bestseller: Vikas Swarup’s Journey, Gorkha Identity: Opportunities and Blues, Life dedicated to Nepalese Films, Gajapati: The King without Kingdom, Literature vs Popular & Pulp Literature, Role of Mass Media in Literature, Book Release of Uday Prakash, Realism in Fiction, Contributions of literary productions in gender mainstreaming, Ranjana Niraula in conversation with Menuka Poudel and others.