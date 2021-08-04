Kathajodi LHS Bridge To Be Closed For 3 Months: Commissionerate Police

Cuttack: The Kathajodi LHS bridge in Cuttack-Bhubaneswar road will remain closed and vehicular traffic here will be barred for 3 months (90 days) due to urgent repair works on the portion of NH-16.

Twin City Commissionerate Police in a tweet informed that all the vehicles coming from Bhubaneswar side on NH-16 towards Cuttack side shall not ply on the Khathajodi bridge (LHS) and shall be diverted at Gopalapur Tareni Temple Chhak towards middle Khathajodi bridge and the vehicles intending to go to Jagatpur and Chandikhole side shall not avail the city road, they will take a left turn near Manimandira Over Bridge and avail Madhupatna fly over bridge, for three months.

“In order to facilitate the repair works for the benefit of the commuters, there is a need for diversion of the vehicles for smooth flow of traffic at aforesaid bridge on N.H-16 and the approach roads for safety and security of commuters the traffic diversion will be undertaken for completion of the project work within the period as mentioned below,” said the Commissionerate Police in a public notice.