Kashmiri Pandit Shot Dead By Terrorists In Pulwama

Srinagar: In yet another case of target killing in Jammu and Kashmir, a 40-year-old civilian has succumbed to injuries after terrorists fired upon him while he was on his way to the local market in Pulwama. As per PTI, Sharma is a Kashmiri Pandit.

The locals took him to a hospital where Sharma succumbed to bullet injuries.

DIG Rayees Mohammad Bhat said that hunt is on to nab the attackers. “The incident took place around 10:30 am. Terrorists fired upon a member of a minority community when he was going towards a market alongwith her wife. We are searching for the terrorist and we will neutralise them as early as possible,” he told ANI.

Kashmir Police tweeted, “Terrorists fired upon one civilian from the minority namely Sanjay Sharma from Pulwama while on way to the local market. He was shifted to hospital however, he succumbed to injuries. There was Armed guard in his village. Area cordoned off. Details shall follow.”

As per the information, the deceased was a security guard in a private bank. The attack took place at around 10 am and Sanjay Sharma was shot at close quarters. There are reported to be two assailants who fired upon him.

Police have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to nab the attackers.

The attack follows a series of targetted killings that have been taking place in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir since last year. In August 2022, a Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead and his brother injured after militants opened fire at them in the Shopian. The deceased was identified as Sunil Kumar and his injured brother as Pintu Kumar.