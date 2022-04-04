Kashmiri Pandit Dies As Terrorists Fire Upon Him In Shopian

Shopian: Militants opened fire at a shopkeeper in the Chotogam area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday evening.

The victim, identified as Sonu Kumar Balji belonging to the minority Kashmiri Pandit community has been rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

Officials said Army and police personnel rushed to the village on receiving the information about the attack on the Kashmiri Pandit shopkeeper.

Over the past 24 hours, this is the third incident under which a total of seven people, including four non-local labourers in Pulwama and two CRPF jawans in Srinagar, have been fired at and injured by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the Pulwama district, two non-local labourers were shot at and injured by terrorists in the Lajoora area on Monday afternoon. The injured individuals have been identified as Patleshwar Kumar and Jako Chowdhary, both residents of Bihar.

The attack came less than 24 hours after two non-local labourers from Punjab were shot at and injured by terrorists in Pulwama’s Nowpora area.