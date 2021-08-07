Kashmir: Terrorist Who Escaped From Budgam Encounter Site Arrested

Srinagar: Security forces have apprehended a terrorist who had escaped from an encounter site in Kashmir’s Budgam district on Saturday.

Acting on reliable input about the presence of the militants there, the cops have immediately cordoned off the area and gun down one of the terrorists. Security forces have also recovered an AK-47 and a pistol from his possession.

While the second LeT terrorist had escaped on a truck. Later, he was arrested by the police and Army. A pistol and a grenade were recovered from his possession. The truck driver has also been detained, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar informed.