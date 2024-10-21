Srinagar: In the wake of a tragic terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gagangir, former Chief Minister and National Conference President Farooq Abdullah delivered a stern message to Pakistan, asserting that “Kashmir Pakistan nahi banega” (Kashmir will not become Pakistan).

The attack, which claimed the lives of a doctor and six migrant workers, has been attributed to the Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Addressing the media, Abdullah condemned the attack and urged Pakistan to cease its support for terrorism if it desires better relations with India. “If they couldn’t create a Pakistan for 75 years, how would it be possible now? It is time to end terrorism, otherwise the results will be very severe,” he warned.

Abdullah emphasized the need for peace and stability in the region, highlighting the detrimental impact of terrorism on innocent lives. “This attack was very unfortunate. Immigrant poor labourers and a doctor lost their lives. What will the terrorists get from this? Do they think they will be able to create a Pakistan here?” he questioned.

The former Chief Minister’s remarks come at a critical time, as the newly formed government in Jammu and Kashmir seeks to address security concerns and promote development. Abdullah’s call for an end to terrorism resonates with the broader sentiment of the local population, who yearn for peace and progress.

The attack has sparked widespread condemnation, with leaders across the political spectrum expressing solidarity with the victims’ families and calling for stringent measures to combat terrorism. As the region mourns the loss of innocent lives, Abdullah’s message serves as a reminder of the resilience and determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

