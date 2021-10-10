Kashmir: NIA Summons 40 Teachers In Target Killings Probe

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has summoned 40 teachers in connection with civilian target killings here.

Top officials of the IB, including Tapan Deka, the head of counter terrorism wing in the agency are camping in Srinagar under the directions of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has taken a serious note of the civilian killings by the terrorists.

According to reports, over 400 people have been detained in connection with the case.

Top sources said the detained people have known links with the proscribed Jamaat-e-Islami, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat and others with known terror links in the past.

The NIA has taken over the investigation into the murders of principal Supinder Kour and teacher Deepak Chand, who were killed by terrorists inside the school premises in the Eidgah area of Srinagar city.