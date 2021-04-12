Kashmir IGP urges people to condemn mosques being used as hideouts by terrorists

Srinagar: Terror outfits are misusing mosques for carrying out attacks in the Valley, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Monday said.

Kumar has urged the people, Masjid Intizamia, civil societies as well as the media to condemn such acts. The IGP appealed to the parents of terrorists in the valley to shun the path of violence.

Five terrorists on Friday holed up inside the Jama Masjid and made it extremely difficult for the security personnel to carry out the operation, Kumar said.

Kumar said security personnel started the operation against the Ultras on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, but the five terrorists were hiding inside the mosque.

Director General of Police (DGP) had said at least 12 terrorists were neutralized in four different operations over the last 72 hours.