Kashmir: 35-Year-Old Social Media Star Shot Dead By Terrorists

Srinagar: A 35-year-old social media influencer was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district Wednesday. A 10-year-old, the woman’s nephew, was also injured in the attack.

The attack was carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, police said.

“At around 7.55 pm, terrorists fired one lady Amreen Bhat at her home. She was shifted to hospital in injured condition where doctors declared her dead,” Kashmir Zone Police said.

Amreen BhatAmreen Bhat was a TikTok artist and a TV star.

The nephew of the woman, Farhan Zubair, also got injured in the incident, police said.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to catch the attackers.