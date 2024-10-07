Actress Kashika Kapoor is soon going to make her big Bollywood debut with Aayushmati Geeta Matric Pass recently stole the spotlight at the grand Garba celebration in Surat, as she along with the entire cast visited specially to promote their upcoming film Aayushmati Geeta Matric Pass. The film is all set to be released on October 18th and is generating significant buzz amongst the audience.

Kashika looked stunning as she donned a beautiful Indo-western ensemble. She wore a silk black ghagra paired with a black halter top that had white designs and she rounded off her look with a long black-and-white shrug. The outfit not only added a traditional touch but also flaunted her toned midriff, perfectly blending style with ethnic grace. To complement her look, she opted for minimal makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. She left her tresses open in loose curls, the entire look surely gave her elegant vibes.



Fans were so excited to see her and welcomed her to their city warmly. Kashika along with the entire cast greeted the crowd with warmth and excitement, engaging with her fans and spreading festive cheer. She also enjoyed playing Garba alongside her admirers, creating unforgettable moments. She says, “I love Garba, and I visited Gujarat to promote my film AGMP and I really had an amazing experience. I was really stunned to see everyone dressed so beautifully and the tunes and beats surely make you groove. I even tried learning a few steps from a few of them and It was a really wonderful experience.”

As the festival of Navratri celebrates the victory of good over evil and the power of the divine feminine, Kashika’s film also focuses on a very strong issue. And her presence at the event surely added a lot of enthusiasm to the night. Aayushmati Geeta Matric Pass is all set to be released on 18th Oct.

