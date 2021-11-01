Kartik Somvar: Section 144 At Cuttack Dhabaleswar

Cuttack: The Cuttack district administration has clamped prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC at the famous shrine of Lord Dhabaleswar to prevent gathering of people on the occasion of the Kartik Somvar brata.

Every year on Mondays during the holy month of Kartik, the 16th-century shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva attracts thousands of people from all over.

Anticipating the spread of Covid infection due to congregation of public, the movement of devotees and Kartik brata observers in and around the temple has been banned.

Darshan of the deity is not being allowed due to the restriction from 4 AM to 10 PM. However, all the rituals of Lord Dhabaleswar are underway in a smooth manner at the temple.