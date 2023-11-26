Kartik Purnima: Admin To Ensure Hassle-Free Darshan As Lakhs Throng Puri Srimandir

Puri: On the auspicious occasion of Kartik Purnima on Monday, lakhs of devotees have started thronging the Pilgrim Town of Puri to have darshan of Lord Jagannath and his sibling deities at Srimandir.

As Puri district administration and the temple management apprehend huge footfall of devotees, the authorities have decided to allow darshan of the Holy Trinity as there will be no Pahuda at the 12th-Century Shrine throughout the night on the eve of Kartik Purnima.

Central IG Ashish Kumar Singh today visited Puri and reviewed the arrangements made for the devotees.

He discussed with Puri SP Dr K Vishal Singh Central and other Police Officers about the provisions made for hassle-free darshan in the temple.

Singh laid emphasis on arrangements for the senior citizens.

In view of the huge congregation of devotees on Kartik Purnima, Puri SP Dr K. Vishal Singh informed that elaborate arrangements have been made considering the devotees’ suggestions.

To help the devotees, youth volunteers have been deployed by the Puri police. 69 platoon police and 200 police personnel have been deployed. Besides, 7 additional SPs, 20 DSPs, 32 inspectors, and 132 sub-inspectors have been deployed for the safety and security of devotees.

The barricade has been extended to Bada Danda Market Chowk with special arrangements for traffic management. As the beach is crowded with tourists, there is traffic regulation and patrolling for safety.

The SP informed that the Puri Police is fully prepared for the safety of the devotees and tourists who come to Puri. However, in view of the crowd of lakhs of devotees on the beach, parking will not be allowed on the road.

People will park in designated parking lots. A police team will deal with crowd control in case of heavy crowding. There will also be a fire brigade on alert, he said.

The Puri Police also issued a Traffic Advisory for the people travelling to Puri for Kartika Purnima.