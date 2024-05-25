Kartik Pandian Slams Opposition for Spreading Lies While Campaigning in Sukinda and Jajpur





Bhubaneswar: Senior Biju Janata Dal leader Kartik Pandian on Saturday campaigned for the BJD candidates in Sukinda and Jajpur Assembly constituencies under Jajpur Lok Sabha segment.



In a huge public meeting, the senior BJD leader came down heavily on the opposition for spreading lies and misleading the people.



“The opposition leaders will come during elections, talk sweet words, tell lies and shed crocodile tears”, he said while urging the people to remain aware of them.



He said, “Our beloved Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will build a strong Odisha with your blessings”.



“Naveen Patnaik will once again take oath as Chief Minister on June 9 with the blessings of Maa Biraja and the people. After taking oath, the first order of the Chief Minister will be waiver of electricity bills for 90 per cent families of the State. His second order will be inclusion of all under the BSKY. The third signature will be pension benefits for Mission Shakti members after the age of 60 years”, the BJD star campaigner asserted.



Once again targeting the BJP, the senior BJD leader said that the saffron party promises free electricity. For this, people have to spend Rs 50,000 to install solar panels. The BJP is showing lanterns during the day, he said.



Giving an account of developmental works being carried out by the CM-led BJD government, Pandian said that Rs 1.5 crore has been sanctioned for transformation of Sukinda Jagannath temple. Two railway over-bridges and Rengali left canal have been constructed.



The Chief Minister has built Jajati Keshari Medical College, transformed the Maa Biraja Temple and constructed barrage over the Baitarani river, he added.



Bobby Babu (Pranab Prakash Das) has been working hard for the party and the State. He is a soldier of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The CM loves Jajpur and Bobby Babu very much, Pandian said.



“Your MLA Danny Babu (Pritiranjan Gharai) is working hard for the betterment of the region, serving you 24 hours a day and night”, he said.



Kartik Pandian has appealed to the people to ensure victory for the BJD candidates by a margin of 40,000 votes.