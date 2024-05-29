Kartik Pandian Questions Center’s Contribution To Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Senior Biju Janata Dal leader Kartik Pandian today questioned the Center’s contribution to Odisha’s development in the last ten years.

Speaking to media persons, Kartik Pandian said the Bharatiya Janata Party is in government at the Center for the last ten years but what have they done for the state. He said, the Center could not solve the problems of the farmers. In 2014, they promised to double the Minimum Support Price and double the income of the farmers.

They could not do that and now before ten days of the elections, they are again reminding the farmers that they will raise the MSP. What can be more unfortunate than this, he said. They had also said in 2014 to reduce the prices of essential items such as Oil, Petrol, Diesel, LPG Gas, Food Grains, Pulses and other items. But they forgot all those promises.

Lashing out at the false promises of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Kartik Pandian said that, the BJP had promised to give 2 crore employment every year, but as far as my knowledge, there may not be more than 2 lakh employment opportunities created. In Odisha they have not even given 8000 jobs. Whatever promises they made, they have failed in those.

Speaking on the contribution to Odisha, Kartik Pandian said, the Center has neglected and done injustice to Odisha. Every year, MCL gets Rs 27,000 crore revenue from coal from Odisha. Nalco gets Rs 3000 to Rs 4000 crore, Railways get about Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 crore from Odisha. The Center is taking more than Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000 crore revenue from Odisha. They are giving just Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 crore to the state. They are taking ten times more that they are giving to Odisha he said.

If we ask about these questions to them, they will raise the non-issues of Ratna Bhandara and divert the issues by speaking in derogatory language and abuse our beloved Chief Minister. The people of Odisha know this very well and give a befitting reply on the 1st of June.