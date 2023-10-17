‘Kartik Niti’ Finalised At Puri Srimandir; Smooth Darshan For Habishyalis

Puri: The rituals for the ensuing holy ‘Kartik’ month in Puri Srimandir were finalized in the ‘Chhatisha Nijog’ meeting chaired by the Chief Administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Ranjan Kumar Das.

As per sources, some other important decisions were finalized in the meeting. The discussion mainly emphasized the smooth darshan of ‘habishyalis’ during the holy Odia month of Kartik, including timely preparation and release of ‘Balabhoga’ and ‘Mahaprasad.’ Besides, a decision has also been taken regarding traffic control during the special ‘Besha’ darshan of the Holy Trinity in ‘Panchaka.’

Special arrangement timing for the upcoming ‘Rahugrasta Khanda Grasa’ ‘Chandra Grahana’ (lunar eclipse) on October 28 was finalized.

‘Radha Damodara Besha’ of Lord Jagannath and His sibling deities Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra will occur between 4.30 am and 5.30 am. ‘Gahana Mahasnana’ of the deities will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Moreover, ‘Paka Tyaga’ and ‘Deva Niti Nishidha’ rituals will start at 4.4 p.m.

Similarly, every day from October 25 to November 27 at 4 a.m., Srimandir will have its “Dwara Phita Niti.” Devotees cannot enter ‘Rosha Ghara’ (temple kitchen) during this period.

All the nijogs of the servitors have assured the temple administration committee to extend their full cooperation in creating awareness among devotees to wear decent dresses while entering Srimandir.