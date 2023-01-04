Kartik Aaryan’s 2023 Resolution Is To Travel “More And More”

London: Kartik Aaryan jetted off to London to ring in New Year. Along with the photos, he has revealed his 2023 resolution, which is not about work but about travelling.

Along with the pictures, he wrote, “More and more travel…that’s my 2023 resolution.”

Kartik’s post consisted of a mirror selfie, snippets from different places, photos of him with his fans, and enjoying some delectable food.

As soon as he shared the glimpses, fans flooded the comment section with fire and red heart emojis. Reacting to the post, filmmaker Kabir Khan wrote, “Nothing better than travel.”

Work-wise, Kartik Aaryan had a successful 2022 as both his films, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy, were well-received by audiences. This year, he will appear in two films: Shehzada starring Kriti Sanon, and Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. Shehzada will be released in theatres on February 10, while Satyaprem Ki Katha is gearing up for June 29.