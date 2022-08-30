Kartik Aaryan Turns Down Pan Masala Ad Worth Rs 9 Crore

Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan has set another benchmark for his fans, followers and celebs by turning down a whopping endorsement deal worth Rs 9 Crore. The actor was approached by a tobacco brand to endorse ‘pan masala.’ Karthik, however, refused the deal.

Now by turning down a heavy duty deal, especially when superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn have appeared in Pan Masala ads. The actor has set an example for his contemporaries.

Fans hailed the actor for his decision and called him a socially responsible actors who never compromises on his ethics.

Kartik will next be seen in Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon. He is all geared up to begin shooting for national award-winning filmmaker Sameer Widvans’ directorial SatyaPrem Ki Katha. He reunites with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani in the film.