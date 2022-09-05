Kartik Aaryan to star in Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3; Gives glimpse of “Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum”

Mumbai: Twenty-two years after the original smash hit Aashiqui debuted in theatres, actor Kartik Aaryan is all set to star in the film’s third instalment, Aashiqui 3. The film will be directed by Anurag Basu, known for acclaimed movies like Barfi, Ludo and Jagga Jasoos.

Kartik Aaryan, fresh off the success of this year’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, said headlining a musical love story like Aashiqui 3 is a “dream come true” moment for him as he grew up being inspired by the original.

“The timeless classic ‘Aashiqui’ is something I grew up watching and working on ‘Aashiqui 3’ is like a dream come true. I feel privileged yet grateful collaborating with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt for this opportunity. I’ve been a big fan of Anurag Basu’s work and collaborating with him on this one will definitely shape me in many ways,” the actor said in a statement.

The 1990 original was backed by T-Series and Vishesh Films, with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt directing actors Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal. The franchise was revived in 2013 with Aashiqui 2, directed by Mohit Suri and starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, a bonafide a box office success.